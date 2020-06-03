Ellis, William

Aug 21, 1927 - May 18, 2020

William Ellis, 92, of Sarasota, Florida died May 18, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, his son, granddaughter and three stepchildren. He passed in the company of his companion and the dog they co-parented together. Born in Newport News, Virginia to George and Katherine. He was the youngest of three brothers, whom he adored. He spent his youth helping his parents run their general store and entered the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman during World War II. Post-military life took him around the country as a newspaper reporter. His passion for writing led him to his dream job as a writer for The National Geographic in 1966. He traveled extensively, and shared his many harrowing tales of surviving car bombings, death threats for writing truthfully about apartheid in South Africa and being the first person to take Fay Wray back to the top of the Empire State Building since she'd filmed "King Kong." Pet lover, lifelong Democrat, grower of pineapples, music lover and amazing storyteller. He will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store