|
|
Everett, William
Aug 13, 1933 - Mar 21, 2020
William John Everett, 86, beloved husband of Patricia, passed away peacefully Mar. 21, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.
William was born Aug. 13, 1933 in Detroit, MI to William & Gladys Everett. He was fortunate to share his life with his siblings, sister Muriel (William), Brothers James (Patricia) & the late Henry (Barb). William is survived by his three children he was blessed to have with the late Beverly (LaForest), Everett-Michael (Leanne), Cheryl & Kevin (Colleen). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren – Connor, Owen, Maeve, Finnbar, Zachary, Paige, and Kiegan.
In lieu of a memorial at this time please consider a donation to either Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota (Tidewellhospice.org) or Michigan Medicine (UofMHealth.org)
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020