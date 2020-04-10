|
Ewers, William "BJ"
Jan 26, 1943 - Mar 31, 2020
William "BJ" Ewers, 77, of Sarasota, passed away on March 31, in his home surrounded by family. Born in Benton Harbor, MI, Bill served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oriskany and then worked in the automotive industry for over 50 years. Some of his most enjoyable times were roadtrips with family to see his beloved FSU Seminoles play football in Tallahassee. He also enjoyed NASCAR Racing and cooking for family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan, sons Jim McCartney and Jeff McCartney, daughters Jane McCartney and Renee Ewers, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Scott Ewers. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020