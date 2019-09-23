|
|
Boehm, William F. "Boomer"
October 19, 1935 - September 15, 2019
Bill was born in Rushville, IL to the late Roy and Eunice Boehm. He leaves behind his love of 62 years, Barb, daughter Dee Ann of Tampa, FL, son Bill (Julie) of Cary, IL, grandsons Erik (Allison), Ryker, and Kade. He is also survived by a very special family friend, Jenifer Neale, and his grandpups, Pepper and Izzy.
Bill grew up in Rushville, working in his dad's meat market and playing trumpet in a garage band with his buddies. He studied chemistry at Monmouth College in Illinois and graduated from Western Illinois University with a Master's degree in Chemistry and Counseling. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Bill taught chemistry and science at Bushnell-Prairie City, IL H.S. In 1959, began his career with the Bell System in Springfield, IL. He and his family relocated to Naperville, IL in 1973, where he worked with Bell Core in Hinsdale, IL and AT&T in Chicago and Lisle, IL. He retired from "Ma Bell" in 1989 and started his own company "Putterin Around". He was an avid golfer, and dedicated fan of the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals.
In 1991 Bill and Barb built their retirement dream home in Venice, FL in the Waterford Golf Community. They joined the Sunshine State Golf Association and have great memories of traveling to courses with the friends they made there. He volunteered with the U.S. Golf Association, rating Florida golf courses, and was also active in Waterford golf groups, where he served as president of the Men's Golf League. He loved coordinating tee times for the "Tuesday golf buddies", even after he was no longer able to play.
Along with his extensive Budweiser stein collection, Bill was a passionate Chicago Bears fan. His Bears flag can always be seen, proudly waving behind the Turnbury 1st green. He will be greatly missed, not only by his family, but by so many good friends!
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 9:30 am on October 19th at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto in Venice, followed by a reception at the Waterford Sports Club. Donations in Bills memory may be made to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Venice Presbyterian Church, or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019