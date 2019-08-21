|
Cisler, William F.
Nov. 10, 1935 - Aug,1, 2019
William F. Cisler,Jr. 83 of Sarasota Florida passed away on August 1, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY the eldest of four boys born to William and Mary Cisler. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Clara. Together they had 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was a Korean War veteran who served as a paratrooper in the US Army, part of the 82nd Airborne Division. After his discharge he continued to serve as an Army Reservist.
Funeral to be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 10:00 AM
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019