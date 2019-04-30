|
|
Magda, William "Bill" F., Jr.
Oct 4, 1932 - Apr 20, 2019
William "Bill" F. Magda, Jr., 86, of Bradenton, died April 20, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ he moved to Bradenton in 1998 from Marlboro, NJ, he was a Veteran of the US Navy, a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was a Catholic. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn; his son, Garrett (Marian) of Baldwin, MO; daughters, Alison (Lloyd) McDonald of Sarasota, FL and Jill (Gene) Wiggins of Bradenton, Florida and granddaughter, Kaley McDonald. A Committal Service will be 11:00AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Graveside in Sarasota National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019