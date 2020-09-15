Mr. York gave me my first employment opportunity out of college. I drove his family station wagon making title insurance deliveries (long before the Internet!). That entry-level job led to a 34-year career in title insurance. Looking back, it was nice in many ways to know the owner of the company I worked for. I appreciate the lessons he taught me about accountability and hard work. My condolences go to Rosemary and his family.

Scott Dunham

Coworker