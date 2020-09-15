York, William G. "Bill"
Jun 21, 1937 - Sep 05, 2020
William (Bill) York, 83, of Sarasota, FL and Osceola, IN passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Milan, IN on June 21, 1937, to William and Pearl York. He also had a close relationship with his step-father George Graham, who preceded him in death. He graduated in 1955 from Aurora High School and attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving his Bachelor's in Accounting and CPA License in 1962. Bill's post-graduate career included working at Baldwin Piano in Cincinnati, OH, and at Fernald as an accountant. He moved to Fort Wayne, IN, where he worked for Magnavox and was later transferred to New York in management. His career journey took him to South Bend in the 60s, where he continued his management role with South Bend Lathe. In 1979, Bill purchased Abstract and Title Corp, which he later renamed York Title. He also served on the President's Council for Chicago Title. In 1997, he sold York Title to Metropolitan Title Corp.
Bill was the oldest of five children and took responsibility for his family after his father died in 1952 when he was 15 years old. His siblings include Linda McAdams (deceased, Alvin – deceased) of Lawrenceburg, IN, brother Leon Cecil York (deceased, Cathy York-Droege) of Aurora, IN, sister Vivian Mulford (Donald – deceased) of Aurora, IN, and sister Carolyn Lee (Lanny) of Aurora, IN. Bill had a loving and close relationship with his lone, surviving aunt Louise Huffman of Tulsa, OK.
Bill is survived by his dedicated wife of 31 years Rosemary. His immediate family includes Mary Rose York, College Park, MD, Kay Hollis (Tom) of Granger, IN, Scott York (Missy) of Bristol, IN, Alvin David York (Melinda) of Elkhart, IN, Eric York of Las Vegas, NV, and Joseph York of Pinckney, MI. He leaves behind eleven cherished grandchildren, Charlene Bohanan (Jamie) of Zachary, LA, Michelle Beck (Brett) of Osceola, IN, Erica Johnson (Tim) of Yuma, AZ, Courtney Schultz (Zach) of Mishawaka, IN, Andrea York of Charlotte, NC, and Kristin Wolfe (Ken) of Gainesville, FL, David York (Breanna) of Kokomo, IN, Samantha Jo York of Peru, IN, Jamie Keyser (Brett) of Elkhart, IN, William Sickels (Amy) of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Marybeth Sickels (Dominic). Bill took great pride in his eighteen great-grandchildren (Treshawn, Tristan, and Inara Bohanan, Kooper Beck, Lincoln Schultz, Leo Johnson, Jordan Wolfe, Noah, Isabella, and Dylan York, Rylee Drummond and Maddix Keyser, Addison Sickels and Hunter Brown, Wyatt, Eva and Everett Sickels), who he loved spending time with.
He was very proud of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in Aurora and Lawrenceburg, IN as well as others in Northern Indiana and Michigan. He always made sure to let them know how proud he was of them. He was a devoted Christian, family man and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL. The family wishes to thank Bill's personal physicians: Dr. Dan Pacifico, Dr. Gregory Ferreira, the Personal Physicians of Sarasota, and their staff as well as his private caregivers, Kenisha Pittman, Tiera Charles, Shae Carnegie, Jasmine Bradley, and Tiffany Wilson. They would like to also thank Fernando and Elizabeth Rojas who have loved and cared for him for many years.
Bill loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bearcats and was their biggest fan, win or lose. One of Bill's "Life Lessons" he championed with his grandchildren was how important a good education was. He made sure they were able to attend college. He shared his own true story about how he put himself through night school in order to obtain his college degree and CPA certificate while working a full time job. Bill's Hall of Fame is that he had three hole-in-ones at Morris Park Country Club in South Bend, IN, where he was a long-standing member. He was also a member of the Tournament Players Club and the Field Club in Sarasota, FL.
Visitation took place at McGann Hay Funeral Home, Granger Chapel, (13260 SR 23 enter parking on Cherry Road, Granger, IN 46530) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A parish Vigil Service was prayed starting at 5pm Thursday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church (52553 Fir Rd, Granger, IN 46530). The funeral was streamed live and may be viewed at: http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1637706
. Friends also called one hour prior to mass 9:30-10:30am at St. Pius X. His final resting place is at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Thomas More in Sarasota, FL at a later date to be determined.
Contributions in his memory may be made to:
St. Pius X Catholic Church (52553 Fir Rd, Granger, IN 46530)
St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2506 Gulf Gate Dr, Sarasota, FL 34231
Click on this link to view Bill York's Vigil Servicehttps://www.dropbox.com/s/brgenaohwt69r1b/Bill%20York%20Vigil.MOV?dl=0
