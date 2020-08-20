William Gnerre

Gnerre, William
Aug 21, 1939 - Jul 27, 2020
Bill was born and raised in Hackensack, NJ. Shortly after he graduated high school he joined the Navy and then, on May 17, 1958, he married Francine Austin. They both went to the Phillipines where Bill worked in a top secret security position for two years. Upon retirement from the service, they returned to New Jersey where Bill began his life long career in banking, beginning at the Bank of Saddlebrook and Lodi. Several years later he joined People's Trust Company, that later became United Jersey Bank, where he advanced rapidly while in charge of the branch system. In 1978 Bill and family moved to Florida where he once again formed a branch system, at this time for Southeast Bank. Upon completion, his services were requested by The National Bank of Sarasota, which due to mergers, became Landmark Bank, National Bank and finally Bank of America. In 1994, Bill and family moved to Georgia to restore the credit quality to Commercial Bank of Douglasville, a bank that was in cease and desist. When his objective was achieved it was sold to Regions Bank and he and Fran moved back to Florida. Rejecting retirement, he started making plans to form a new bank that was opened in 1999 as Suncoast Bank that was sold to Cadence Bank. After his successful creative work, over many years with many banking groups and many degrees in banking, Bill reconsidered retirement to spend time with his cherished family and beloved dogs. Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father William and Lillian, beloved sister Joan Morgan and many family members. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Francine, son Jeff and wife Kim, granddaughters Brooke (Kreed) Mausser and Taylor, daughter Beverly and Paul Butcher, daughter Kelly and Shawn Taylor, granddaughters Lily and Ruby, a great-granddaughter Paige, two great grandsons Dekota and Kreed, and granddogs Olive, Ellie, Buddy, Bonsai, Junie and Kona. Our prayers were answered, avoiding hospitalization, he died peacefully at home with no pain, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to any no-kill dog rescue, Alzheimer's research or charity of your choice
will be appreciated. Due to Covid, a service will be later at the military cemetery. Thank you Sound Choice Funeral Home.