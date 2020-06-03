William Grant
1927 - 2020
Grant, William
May 21 1927 - May 26 2020
William(Bill) Grant of Poinciana, FL died peacefully of natural causes on May 26, 2020. Bill was born & raised in Montclair, NJ & moved to Sarasota in 1994. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Grant and 6 children of his predeceased wives, Ann Snyder Grant and Pat Pearson Grant. Bill has 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandsons with 2 more on the way.
Bill attended Montclair Academy, was an Eagle Scout, a veteran of the Korean War & a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He always had strong political opinions, loved New Jersey, his country & the Republican Party. Full obituary is online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
