William H. Huff Obituary
Huff, William H.
May 29, 1944 - Jan 6, 2020
William H. Huff of Venice, FL passed away on January 6, 2020. Mr. Huff was born on May 29, 1944 to parents Walter and Wilma Huff in Portland, OR. He was a retired Master Sgt. in the USAF, serving his country for 22 years and engaging in three tours in Vietnam. Survivors include wife, Lorraine Bollinger; son, James Huff of Auburn, WA; grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, and Ethan Huff of WA; step-children, Scott Moss of WA, Robert and Eric Bollinger of Champaign, IL, and Becky Bollinger, of Philo, IL; step-grandchildren, Katie Bollinger and Emily Andrews of IN. Mr. Huff was a great husband, father, grandfather, and stepfather. He will be dearly missed. To share a memory or to leave a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
