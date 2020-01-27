|
Muth, III, William H.
June 2, 1923 - Jan. 17, 2020
William H. Muth, III, 96, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He proudly served his country during WWII in Okinawa as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. He was called back to active duty during the Korean War. He then served in the U.S. Air Force until he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1974.
William was predeceased by his wife, Eileen, of over 60 years and his much loved daughter, Karen. He is survived by his two sons, William and Timothy; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 2929 Bee Ridge Road on Friday, February 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in the name of William's daughter, Karen, for pancreatic cancer research to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020