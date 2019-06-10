|
Bruno Jr., William J.
Nov. 7, 1931 - Jun. 6, 2019
William J Bruno, 87, of Sarasota, Florida passed away June 6th 2019. He leaves behind his wife Marilyn, five children, four grandchildren, and his sister. He was a veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He'll be remembered for always being "Marvelous", his love of books, storytelling, and the NY Giants. No services are planned and donations can be made to or Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 16, 2019