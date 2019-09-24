|
|
Coblentz Jr., William J.
Feb. 8, 1939 - Sep. 10, 2019
William J. Coblentz, Jr., age 80, of Sarasota, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Fern, and four children, Bill Coblentz (Terry), Lisa Coblentz, Robert Coblentz (Mayra) and Shari Conwi (Ronnie); eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL. Instead of flowers, please donate to the church or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019