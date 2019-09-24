Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Coblentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Coblentz Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Coblentz Jr. Obituary
Coblentz Jr., William J.
Feb. 8, 1939 - Sep. 10, 2019
William J. Coblentz, Jr., age 80, of Sarasota, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Fern, and four children, Bill Coblentz (Terry), Lisa Coblentz, Robert Coblentz (Mayra) and Shari Conwi (Ronnie); eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL. Instead of flowers, please donate to the church or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now