Deanhardt, Jr., William J. "Jack"
January 1, 1931 - July 27, 2019
William J. "Jack" Deanhardt, Jr., 88, formerly of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully in Columbia, South Carolina, on July 27, 2019. He was born January 31, 1931, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, son of the late William J. Deanhardt, Sr. and Edith Hendrickson Deanhardt.
Jack leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey; his son, David J. Deanhardt (Julia) of Clatskanie, Oregon; his daughter, Barbara D. Corpora (Ronald) of Columbia, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kristen), Christian, and Miranda Corpora, Geoffrey, Austin, and Andrew Deanhardt; as well as four great-grandsons, Matthew, Samuel, Gabriel and Thomas Corpora. He is also survived by his brother, Donald J. Deanhardt of The Villages in Florida.
After graduating from McKeesport High School in 1949, Jack attended Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania, before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Lieutenant Deanhardt proudly served for five years as a navigator/bombardier on a B52 bomber. After leaving the service, he became an agent for Nationwide Insurance Company. He owned and operated the Deanhardt Agency in White Oak, Pennsylvania, for 35 years. After his retirement, Jack and Audrey moved to Venice, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf and making new friends. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, Florida, where he served as an usher and sang in the Men's Choir when he was able. Jack was a member of Duquesne-McKeesport Lodge #731 in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, where he was a Mason for over 50 years.
Jack and Audrey loved to travel, and he was proud to say that he had visited all 50 states, as well as parts of Europe. Because of declining health, he and Audrey moved to an assisted living facility in Columbia, South Carolina, to be near their daughter and son-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday morning, August 3rd, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a gift may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34285 or Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29223.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019