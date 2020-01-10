|
|
Devitt, William J.
Sept. 27,1927 - Jan. 05,2020
William was born in Ottawa, Ont., then emigrated to Fulton, NY after spending 4 years in the Canadian Merchant Marine. He graduated from SUNY Oswego, then entered the US Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He married Anne Janovsky in 1955 and graduated from SUNY Buffalo with a Masters in Science Education. He then spent the next 35 years as a high school science teacher at Frontier HS in Hamburg, NY, with a brief stint as a high school principal in Springville,NY.
His favorite hobbies were fishing, painting, and golfing.
He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, several in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020