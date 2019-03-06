|
|
|
Kleer, William James
Oct. 26, 1939 - March 3, 2019
William James Kleer, 79, of North Port, Florida, died on March 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 7:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port. Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in North Port (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More