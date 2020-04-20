|
|
Loesch, William
Nov 13,1945 - Apr 16,2020
Will Loesch, 74, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Will was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany attached to the NSA during the Vietnam War. For most of his adult life, Will lived in Sarasota, FL, where he worked as an accountant for George V. Famiglio, Jr. & Associates for 13 years until his retirement. He moved to Greenville, NC in 2014 to be near family. Will was a brilliant accountant and statistician. As well as writing a book on football statistics; which was near completion, he was an aficionado of music, movies, books and all sports.
Will was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Don Duff.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Edie Duff-Loesch and sister-in-law, Doreen Duff Livermon of Greenville. He was "Uncle Cool" to nephews, Lucas Livermon and wife, Desiree of Durham, NC, and Travis Livermon and wife, Jeanette Vines, of Efland, NC; and grand-niece Dakoda Livermon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Sarasota County.
Arrangements by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online
condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020