Nies, D.D., William Luther
Apr 13, 1927 - Jul 3, 2019
William Luther Nies, D.D., 92, of Village on the Isle, Venice, FL, died July 3, 2019. Dr. Nies was born April 13, 1927, in Detroit, MI to William Henry Nies and Naomi Emch Nies. Bill was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Dr. Nies was ordained a Lutheran minister in 1950. He served at Mt. Zion Lutheran, Detroit, MI; Holy Trinity Lutheran, Falls Church, VA; South Miami Lutheran, South Miami, FL, and St. Armands Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota, FL. He joins his beloved wife in Heaven, Gertrude Louise Priddy Nies, "Trudi," who predeceased him on Jan. 9, 2012.
A celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Armands
Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Drive, Sarasota, FL. 34236 at 11:00 AM on August 17, 2019. Interment will be held in the columbarium at the church.
Survived by daughter Kathy Nies-Hepner (Jim) of Maurertown, VA; son Bill Nies (Gunta) of Columbus, OH; sister Naomi Hoeppner (Charles) of Port St. Lucie, FL and sister-in-law Jean Priddy of Petosky, MI. Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will miss Papa.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church Foundation, Sarasota, FL; Meals on Wheels of Sarasota, or Village on the Isle, Venice. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is handling cremation arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 14, 2019