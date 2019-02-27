|
Martin, William
Sept 21, 1922 - Feb 20, 2019
William Martin, 96, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Stonewall, Mississippi, died on Feb 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on March 7, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home, 327 West King Street Martinsburg, West Virginia. Services will be held at 11:00 am on March 8, 2019 at Marloe Assembly of God, Falling Waters, West Virginia Burial will take place in Graceville Cemetery in the State of Ohio. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
