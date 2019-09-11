|
William Morana
Sept 5, 1928 - Sept 6, 2019
William Morana Gordon, 91, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Sept 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 201 Church of Christ, 201 Dr. Martin Luther Jr Blvd E - Bradenton, Florida. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 201 Church of Christ, 201 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd E. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street W, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019