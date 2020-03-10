|
McKown, William Neal
Jan 13, 1926 - Mar. 3, 2020
William "Bill" Neal McKown, longtime resident of Englewood, passed away peacefully in his home on March 3, 2020. He was born January 13, 1926 in Spencer, West Virginia to the late Onel Albert and Vera Douglas McKown. During the Second World War he served in the U.S. Merchant Service and then enlisted in the U.S. Army following the war. He was posted to occupied Japan with the First Cavalry Division, Seventh Regiment and deployed to Korea at the outbreak of the Korean war. He served in the military for 26 years and retired as Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) in 1968 at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lois Arlene Findley McKown of Atkinson, Nebraska. He is survived by his four children; Rick Neal McKown of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada; Sherry Lynn Delgado of Venice, Florida; Ron Lee McKown of Englewood, Florida; and Gary Alan McKown of Bracey, Virginia; as well as 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Bill was a 33rd Degree Master Mason and held lifetime membership in the Benjamin Franklin Lodge No. 52 of France. He and Lois were active members of the Sahib Shrine Temple in Sarasota.
A Masonic Service for Bill will be held at the Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel on Orange Avenue, Sarasota, at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Interment with military honors at the Sarasota National Cemetery will follow at 1:00 PM. The family will greet friends at a reception at the Sarasota Shrine Center following Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020