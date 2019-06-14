Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William O'Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William O'Dwyer


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William O'Dwyer Obituary
O'Dwyer, William
Jan. 22, 1958 - May 28, 2019
William (Bill) M. O'Dwyer, 61, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Edgewood, NM. He was born in Ellicott City, MD. Bill enjoyed hiking and creating stained glass projects. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his father Michael W. O'Dwyer, daughter Sommer O'Dwyer and brother Robert O'Dwyer. Bill is survived by his partner Kelly Springer, mother Marguerite Martin, sisters Helen Ditzel and husband Bill and Katy Steadley and husband Hunter. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.