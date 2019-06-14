|
|
O'Dwyer, William
Jan. 22, 1958 - May 28, 2019
William (Bill) M. O'Dwyer, 61, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Edgewood, NM. He was born in Ellicott City, MD. Bill enjoyed hiking and creating stained glass projects. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his father Michael W. O'Dwyer, daughter Sommer O'Dwyer and brother Robert O'Dwyer. Bill is survived by his partner Kelly Springer, mother Marguerite Martin, sisters Helen Ditzel and husband Bill and Katy Steadley and husband Hunter. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019