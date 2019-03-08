|
Applegate, William P.
Sept 27, 1943 - Jan 21, 2019
William P. Applegate, 75, husband, father, and USAF veteran, passed away on January 21, 2019 near his home in Sarasota, Florida after a long illness.
Bill, as he was known by family and friends, was born on September 27,1943 in Mount Holly, New Jersey. His father was a retired USA Colonel and decorated World War II veteran. Bill graduated from Pemberton High School in Pemberton, New Jersey where he met his wife Brenda, to whom he was married for 53 years. They have one son.
Bill graduated from the University of Nebraska and was commissioned into the USAF and immediately completed pilot training. Bill later received a Master's Degree from Central Missouri State University. Following 23 years of proud service to his country, Bill retired from the USAF in 1989 at the rank of Colonel. He and his family were stationed in more than a dozen assignments across the country.
From January through November 1971, Bill was assigned to NKP Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand where he flew 175 combat missions over Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. He was awarded the Silver Star for his heroic actions on March 3, 1971.
Following Bill's retirement from the military, he was employed by Arlington County, VA and Gray Hawk Systems, Inc. before moving with his wife to Florida in 2012.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Bill, a sister, Valerie and three grandchildren, Sam, LeLe and Frances.
Services and burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in late summer or early fall.
