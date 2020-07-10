Killian, William P

William P Killian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor to many, passed peacefully on July 6, 2020 at his home in Sarasota. He was born in 1935 in Sidney (OH) to his parents Ray and Erie. They later moved to Florida where he graduated from Sarasota High School. He attended Georgia Tech where he received a BS in Chemical Engineering. He was active in a number of organizations including the marching band, Delta Tau Delta, Toastmasters and various honorary societies. While in college he met his wife of 62 years, Beverly. After a year living in Baton Rouge (LA), they moved to Utah where he worked at Morton Thiokol in the aerospace industry. While there, he earned a Masters in Engineering Management at the University of Utah. Those were busy years raising three children while camping and traveling throughout the Western US. As his career advanced, the family relocated across the US, including the Chicago area, Pittsfield (MA), Columbus (OH), Ann Arbor (MI) and Milwaukee (WI). During the last 12 years of his professional career, he was a Corporate Officer at Johnson Controls responsible for Corporate Development and Acquisitions. He was a member of numerous honorary societies and associations, including Mensa and the Association of Corporate Growth, where he served a term as National President. He also served as an Elder of his church. In retirement he continued to sit on numerous boards and was especially proud of his work with the Salvation Army of Sarasota and the Sarasota All Faith Food Bank.

He liked to jokingly say he was "often wrong, but never in doubt" and will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, his positive view on life and people, and his competitive spirit (especially in ping pong).

He is survived by his wife Beverly, his children Bill, Kathy and Mike, his 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Sarasota or Sarasota Church of the Palms - Stephen Ministry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store