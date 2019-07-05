Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
2901 Bee Ridge Rd.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Pancsovai Graff


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Pancsovai Graff Obituary
Graff, William Pancsovai
June 19, 1925 - June 30, 2019
William P. Graff, 94, of Sarasota passed away June 30, 2019. The son of Vilmos P. Graff and Klara Pejtsik, William was born June 19, 1925 in Budapest, Hungary. He graduated from Technical University of Budapest in 1949 with a Master's Degree in Architecture. He emigrated to the USA in 1954; his best know projects include the University of Baghdad with the Walter Gropius and the Watergate Project with S.D.I., along with many others in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. He is survived by his wife Clara; children, Marcella, Carlo, Guido and Mattias; grandchildren, Chiara, Fabiola, Fiona, Lily, William and Henry Bela. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL. Family requests donations to A.I.M./Pannonhalma, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503 ([email protected])
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now