Kennedy, William Paul "Bill"

Feb 5, 1936 - Aug 18, 2020

William Paul "Bill" Kennedy passed away Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020, surrounded by loving family. His final word, "Wonderful!" epitomized the joy Bill had for life, and the joy he brought to so many others.



Bill Kennedy was born February 5, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, as the youngest of five children of Frank and Rena Kennedy. He graduated from Xavier High School in Manhattan in 1954, where he was at the top of a class that included Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He went on to graduate from the College of the Holy Cross in 1958, and later earned a Master Degree in economics from New York University. He served in the U. S. Navy for two years as a commissioned officer, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He went on to build a successful career in advertising, and authored over 20 novels, under his own name and under the pseudonym Diana Diamond. One of his books, Toy Soldiers, became a major motion picture, and he was working on a sequel when he died.



Bill spent his childhood summers at Breezy Point in Brooklyn, where he met his lifelong love, Dorothy "Duff" McNally. They were married December 27, 1958, and were together for over 60 years until Duff's death in October 2019. They started a family in Wantagh, Long Island, and moved to Greenwich, Connecticut in 1973, where they lived until relocating permanently to Sarasota, Florida, in 1998.



Bill's greatest joy was his family, and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with Duff, their five children, and later their grandchildren, telling stories and making others laugh. He and Duff had a large group of very dear friends who enriched their lives tremendously. Bill was a lifelong learner, who loved to read and travel with friends and family. He was a devout Catholic, and his church community was always an important part of his life.



Bill is survived by his brother, Father Robert E. Kennedy, SJ; his children and their spouses, Eileen Kennedy and Charles Hansmann; Karyn and Barry Kurland; Robert and Karen Kennedy; Patricia and Joseph Feeney; and William and Kathleen Kennedy. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren Sam, Rachael and Sarah Kurland; Zachary, Jack, Kate and Kara Porter and Emily Feeney; Jake, Isabel and Abby Kennedy; and Liam, Kevin, Maggie and Grace Kennedy, along with countless nieces, nephews and friends. They, and all who were fortunate enough to know him, will cherish the memory of his love and friendship.



