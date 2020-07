Or Copy this URL to Share

Prince, William

Jun 15, 1951 - Jul 15, 2020

William Prince, 69, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 15, 2020. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Christopher Williams; sisters, Valinda Coates and Venetia Bowens; brother, Alfredo Hudson; 1 grandson.



