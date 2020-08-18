Castile, William R.

Sep 1, 1930 - Aug 2, 2020

William Roy Castile died in Sarasota on August 2, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Providence Hospital in Detroit, the middle of three children of Arthur Castile and Hazel Tetter Castile, he attended local Detroit schools. In 1948, he graduated from Cooley High a school with five thousand students. Feeling lost in such a large school, he sought out the smaller Alma College in Alma, Michigan. He prospered at Alma as one of 12 Art and Design majors and maintained a lifelong relationship with one faculty member, Mrs. Roecher. Bill had an interest in interior design and Mrs. Roecher helped direct his studies and offered guidance. "She was a wonderful person," Bill said of her and many others throughout his life.

After graduating from Alma in 1952, Bill had a summer to himself and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following boot camp, he sailed across the Pacific in a "terrible ship," and spent six weeks in Japan. Bill then shipped out to the front line of Korea. There, he said, pointing to a wall about 340 feet away, he was "that close to the enemy's front line." He ate K-rations, an individual daily combat meal, and he used a sleeping bag for one full year. In 1953 he was discharged and returned home to the Detroit area. Shortly thereafter, he accepted an offer from J.L. Hudson, the largest retail store in Detroit and the second largest retail store in the country after Macy's of New York City. Following a year or so in Hudson's window displays, Bill moved to the Interior Design Department where he was one of the five largest producers in that huge store. After about twenty years with Hudson's, Bill opened his own shop. He shared office space with Janet Henke in Birmingham, and they remained lifelong friends.

Bill bought a winter getaway, a condo at Central Park near downtown Sarasota about the year 2000. By 2003, when he bought a house deep in the woods on Huntington Street in Sarasota, he became a full-time Florida resident. The Huntington Street house was the subject of an article titled OUTRAGEOUS ORANGE in the Sarasota Herald Tribune. In 2012, he sold Outrageous Orange and bought a condo at Village Plaza. The color orange was one of Bill's passions, along with several others: images of monkeys, paper weights ("They don't require much space"), Baker and Dunbar furniture and most important to Bill, his friends.

Bill remained active in interior design after he retired. He offered his services to a number of friends, and he volunteered as a guide at Ca d'Zan the home of John and Mable Ringling on the grounds of the Ringling museum. During his 13 years as a tour guide at Ca d'Zan, one visitor told Bill she had visited the Ringling house 5 times, and he was by far the best tour guide she had had there.

Bill leaves one sister, Marilyn Lockwood, of Milford, MI and one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Helen Castile of Bokeelia, FL. Four nieces, one nephew, eight grand nieces and nephews and even great grands survive him, as do all of his physicians and many close friends.



