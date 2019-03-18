|
|
Zynda, William R
April 13, 1932 - March 14, 2019
William R Zynda, 86, of Sarasota Florida passed away peacefully in hospice March 14, 2019. He was born April 13, 1932 in Chicago, Il.
A resident of Sarasota for over 24 years, Bill previously lived in Mt. Prospect, Il. where he was a Design Engineer for Baxter Healthcare Corporation.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years Marilyn, his son Eric, his daughter Karen Johnson(Kelly), and seven grandchildren, Margaret, James, Christopher, Hayden, Jennifer, Thomas, Lucas and his brother Robert.
Bill was an avid photographer, loved travel, golf and all sports.
Per Bill's request, a private family gathering is planned.
Should friends desire, a contribution in Bill's name can be made to Tidewell Hospice, or Sarasota Youth Orchestra.
His always friendly smile will be greatly missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019