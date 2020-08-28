1/
William Ray Wonder Jr.
1925 - 2020
Wonder, jr., William Ray
Jan 3, 1925 - Aug 22; 2020
of Sarasota Fl and Franktown VA, passed away 8/22/2020. He is survived by his children, Kirk and Ann Williams, Ray and Catherine Winder, Sue and Glenn Roberts, Ann and Michael Walke, and Christopher Winder also 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, his good friends Pete and Susan Hutcheson, Sandy Hansen, and Randy Benz. He was the owner of The Cock and Bull and Atlantic Southern Productions. He served in the Army Air Corp. He liked to fly, long drives, bourbon, and chocolate chip cookies. He could tell a great story. He gave us a love of animals and the water, and lived his life his way. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cat Hospital of Sarasota. 3845 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota FL 34233 (941)921-4040. Visitation Saturday, Sept 5th at 10AM at Holland Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holland Funeral Home - Nassawadox
7342 Lankford Highway
Nassawadox, VA 23413
(757) 442-4822
