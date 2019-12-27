|
Hoffman, William "Bill" Reynolds
July 18, 1937 - Dec. 18, 2019
Bill Hoffman, 82, of Venice, FL, died on December 18, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Doris Jean (Micklos) of Ellwood City, PA, now residing in Venice, FL; a sister, Nancy Lou (Jim) Brooks of New Castle, PA; daughters, Nancy Lynn (Sid) Moffatt of New Castle, PA, Lori Ann (Keith) Lysiak of Warriors Mark, PA, and Sharon Del (Rob) Hallock of Toney, AL; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and cousins.
He was born in New Castle, PA to the late Matthew William Hoffman and Emily Grace (Reynolds) Hoffman. Bill graduated from New Castle High School in 1955 and actively participated in reunions. He loved music and was a singer with The Four Friends, a popular New Castle doo wop band that recorded "Save this Fallen Heart" and "My Young and Foolish Heart" with Fee Bee Records. However, his favorite song was "Little Darlin'" by The Diamonds. Bill was an avid tennis player during retirement from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and won several tournaments against players half his age.
A private family service and burial will be at Castle View Memorial Gardens in New Castle, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or the National Federation of the Blind.
