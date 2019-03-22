|
|
Wiseman, William Ronald 'Bill'
Jan 19, 1933 - Mar 20, 2019
William Ronald 'Bill' Wiseman, of Bradenton, Florida, died March 20, 2019. Bill was born January 19, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, son of James and Edythe (Winger) Wiseman. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan, and was drafted into the United States Army in 1953 and served in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1955. Bill worked for Holley Carburetors in 1955 in Warren, Michigan, then transferred to the Clare, Michigan location in 1958. He was employed there until 1972 when the plant closed. Bill then continued his career at Michigan State University in 1972 and was employed there until retirement in 1996. Bill retired as Manager of Purchasing. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Diane Rann and her husband, John Stuart of Quincy, MA; and two granddaughters, Christina Rann Burns and Stephanie Rann. Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Rann; his two brothers, Robert and Donald Wiseman, and both parents. There will be no funeral service by his request and burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel in Bradenton, FL will be handling arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019