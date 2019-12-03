Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Church of the Redeemer
222 S. Palm Ave.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
William Ross Walker


1932 - 2019
William Ross Walker Obituary
Walker, William Ross
Sept 28, 1932 - Nov 26, 2019
William R. "Bill" Walker passed away at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. After serving in the US Navy in Korea, Bill taught music, directed and sang in church choirs including that of Redeemer, and acted as an insurance agent in his hometown of Houston TX. His love of music was a driving force in his life.
Bill is survived by sons Stephen and Jeff Walker, grandchildren Stuart Walker and Stephanie Johnson, and 5 great grandchildren. Bill was also blessed with a wonderful extended family including Joan Walker, Kaitlyn Schiavone, Sam Mula, James Mula, Kirstin Whitmire and Nancy Walker. Bill now will join his wife of 61 years, Ann; parents, Harold and Rachel; brother, Robert; and grandsons Travis and Aaron in Paradise.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 3:30 PM at Church of the Redeemer 222 S. Palm Ave. Sarasota. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to or Tidewell Hospice in his memory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
