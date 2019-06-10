|
Day, William S
Feb 29, 1932 - Jun 8, 2019
William S Day, a resident of Englewood, FL and Kennebunk, ME died June 8th at Heritage Oaks. The son of W. Stanley and Helen G Day Larson, he was born in Larchmont, NY. A graduate of Mamaroneck High School, he earned a BS degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He was honorably discharged from the US Army and spent his working career as a senior engineer at RCA/GE.
While living in the Pittsburgh, PA area, he was on the board of the YMCA. He enjoyed working in the Junior Achievement Program, Indian Guides, participating in family and church activities and coaching soccer. His favorite sport was sailing which he participated in with his wife on recreational and competitive levels. He volunteered for Tidewell Hospice for several years. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Connie. Survivors include his wife, Vera Day, a son, Robert W Day, daughter, Susan D Richmond, two grandsons, Bradley and Randal and a brother, John Day (Ellie).
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 11, 2019