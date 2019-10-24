|
Grover, US Army RET., LT. COL. , William S.
Jan 10, 1928 - Oct 12, 2019
William Scott Grover passed peacefully on into his new life October 12, 2019. William, more fondly known as "Scott", is the loving father of Jeff S. Grover and Terry Gunther. He is the dear grandfather of two granddaughters Dana and Christina, and four great grandchildren, who are very much loved by him. His wife Elaine (Chapin) Grover predeceased him March 21, 2010. Scott is survived by a younger brother, Bruce Grover, of Staunton, VA.
Scott was born January 10, 1928 in NYC, New York and grew up in Nyack. After completing his Freshman year at Cornell University, he joined the Army but was discharged early. Being too late to begin Sophomore year, he headed West and worked on the 4-6's Ranch as a "cowboy" staying out west for about a year. He went back to Cornell and met his future wife during that time. Upon graduation, he began serving in the U.S. Army as an officer. He served in Korea and commanded an Artillery Battery. Upon his return, Scott and Elaine married and they were stationed in Germany with Scott commanding a Missile Battery. The last tour of duty was in Bolivia. They enjoyed a full life together.
He retired after 20 years of military service to Florida, and joined the banking industry until his retirement at age 65.
A memorial service will be held November 1, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. officiated by the Reverend Burke Johnson of the Venice Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of Scott to the .
