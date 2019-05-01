|
Stulgis, William
August 19, 1927 - April 26, 2019
William (Bill) Stulgis, age 91 of Nokomis, born in Lorain, OH. Went into the Navy out of high school at 18, after boot camp in Syracuse, NY was assigned to the USS Idaho working with the 14" guns in the powder magazines until decommissioned, then on the USS Massachusetts until honorably discharged in 1948. Three weeks later married his high school sweetheart, Nadine (Dean) and moved to Nokomis, FL. They were married 66 years before her passing in 2014. He worked as a carpenter then opened a donut shop in Venice called the Spudnut Shop. Later opened Bestway Sales TV & Repair in Nokomis until retirement. A charter member of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice. Avid outdoorsman and sportsman, member of the Lions Club, Little League coach, Boy Scout Leader and very active, over 18 years, with Sarasota K9 Search and Rescue (SSAR). Surviving family members include daughter Cynthia O'Neill (Randy) of Nokomis, son Mark Stulgis of Venice; sister Mary Walters (Bill) of Kissimmee; grandson Chris Perz (Christy) of Nokomis; granddaughters Angela Paret (Keith) of Myakka City, Carly Hilton (Nigel) of Venice, and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice on Saturday, May 11th at 4:00pm. A ceremony at the National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota on Wednesday June 5th at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to SSAR, P.O. Box 51446, Sarasota, FL 34232. To share a memory of Bill or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 4, 2019