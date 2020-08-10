Foran, William T.

Jun 6, 1932 - Aug 7, 2020

William T. Foran, age 88, was born in Niagara Falls, NY. Graduated from Bishop Duffy High School. Attended Niagara University and the University of Buffalo. He was a Navy veteran. Moved with his family to Sarasota in 1970. He had a long and successful career in insurance and real estate. He and his wife Donna enjoyed many years of golf, traveling in their motor home and abroad. They especially loved Ireland. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna who died September 25, 2009. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Turgeon and her husband John and his four children: Michelle Olson of Sarasota, Chris Foran of Panama City Beach, Susan Davis and her husband Mike of Walterboro, SC and Michael Foran of Siesta Key. He has 3 grandchildren: Tess and Chris Olson and Anna Davis. He has lived at Bay Village for the past 11 years and enjoyed a loving relationship with Beth Johnson. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.



