Harrison, Jr. , William T.Jun 27, 1928 - Aug 11, 2020Longtime Sarasota attorney William Thomas Harrison, Jr. ("Bill") passed away August 11. He was 92 years old.A fourth-generation Floridian, he was born June 27 in Palmetto to a circuit judge whose territory stretched from Tampa to the southern tip of the state. As a young boy, Bill often accompanied his father as he rode the circuit, trying cases in remote places.At Palmetto High School, Bill played football, played in the band, ran track and was yearbook editor and class president. He was also an Eagle Scout. He then studied at the University of Florida, where he majored in history, political science and economics, and earned a combined bachelor's and law degree in just five years. He also played the piccolo in the marching band and belonged to Kappa Sigma fraternity.In law school, Bill served as the articles and book review editor of UF's law review alongside his best friend, George Dietz, who would later become his next-door neighbor in Cherokee Park and partner at Williams Parker. The two friends died within weeks of each other.After graduation, he served in the Korean War as a first lieutenant of a field artillery battery. Upon returning to civilian life, he joined the Williams, Dart & Bell firm (now Williams, Parker, Harrison, Dietz & Getzen), where he worked for nearly 70 years.Bill had an illustrious legal career. At age 26, he became the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board's general counsel, a role he continued for more than 50 years. He also served as general counsel for the Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority for more than 20 years. In 1968, Bill was elected president of the Sarasota County Bar Association. He served two terms on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Second District Court of Appeal and was a member of the prestigious American Law Institute.He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Sarasota, where he served as a deacon, trustee and Sunday School teacher. He served as president of the Boy Scout Council and received the Boy Scouts of America's Silver Beaver award for distinguished service. He also served as president of the Sarasota Opera and was a strong supporter of Selby Gardens, the Asolo Repertory Theatre and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. In 2007, he was inducted into the Community Video Archives for his many contributions to Sarasota.In 1954, Bill's brother George introduced him to Adeline ("Kitty") Neal, whom he married in 1957. The couple raised four children, as well as numerous English setters and toy poodles. They enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities, including lobstering, fishing and looking at wildlife at Charlie Creek, their cattle and citrus ranch in Zolfo Springs. A 65-year Gator Booster, Bill loved cheering on his alma mater with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He attended all three of the Gators' national championships.Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Anna; brother, George; granddaughter, Courtney; and Kitty, his wife of 51 years. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Hendrick of Inverness (Tom); son, William Thomas Harrison, III of Tampa (Cathi); son, Robert Harrison of Nokomis (Nancy); daughter, Nancy Taylor of Hillsville, Virginia (Dobie); six grandchildren, Katie Vincent (Bill); Charlie Hendrick (Mia); Cameron Harrison, Christie Harrison, Benjamin Harrison and Caroline Harrison; seven step-grandchildren; one great-grandson, James Vincent; and longtime companion, Sharon Black Floyd.The family will hold a private funeral on Monday, Aug. 17. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Inc.