Thibodeau, William
Aug 29, 1925 - Aug 1, 2019
William (Bill) was born to Dr. William D. Thibodeau and Esther L. Conkling in Geneva, NY. Bill retired to Sarasota, FL in 1991 where he married his high School Sweetheart, Georgeanna Sanderson and joined the Mote Marine Lab as a volunteer. He originated the recycling program at Mote and worked on it for 16 years.
He is survived by 4 of his children, Chris Thibodeau, Telferner, TX, Steve Thibodeau (Jeannie), Augusta, GA, Denise "Tippy" Cameron (Donnie), Lexington, SC, and William "Billy" Thibodeau Jr. (Lisa), Edgefield, SC and his 9 step-children. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Georgeanna and his daughter Louise Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on August 23, 2019 at 9:30AM. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers please send donations to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium at 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 24236.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019