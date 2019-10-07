|
|
Tracy, William
October 3, 2019
William Tracy of Sarasota Florida, passed away on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband, of Jacqueline Tracy, father of Gary and Terry Tracy, grandfather of Connor and Brooke Fitzgerald. Bill was a veteran in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Captain Bill Tracy spent 25 years as an airline pilot with USAir/American Airlines retiring from Washington, DC to the Sarasota area. Bill was a advent car collector and business man specializing in restoring Jaguars, Ferrari's and other exotics. He manufactured and imported/exported jaguar parts for over 50 years. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019