1/
William W. Blackstone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blackstone, William W.
Jun 1, 1934 - Jul 1, 2020
William W. Blackstone, age 86, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Columbus, OH passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. He was born June 1, 1934 in Newark, OH to the late Webster H. and Charlotte (Knauss) Blackstone.
William was a graduate of Sarasota High School, Class of 1952. Following graduation, he worked for Sarasota Herald Tribune for a few years before relocating to Columbus, OH. William worked as a photographer for the Columbus Dispatch, retiring after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he and his family moved back to Sarasota. William was a member of Sarasota Baptist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy; loving sons, Scott Blackstone (Jodi) of Myakka City, FL, Daniel Blackstone (Nancy) of Sarasota, FL, Kevin Blackstone (Cyndi) of Pickerington, OH and Bret Blackstone of Zanesville, OH. William also leaves behind numerous cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will occur Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232, with Pastor Mike Drury officiating. Following services, interment will conclude in the park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved