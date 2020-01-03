|
|
Wendling, William W.
April 8, 1945 - January 1, 2020
Bill Wendling, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died at his Bradenton home on New Year's Day, surrounded by family, friends, and his cherished wife, Lynne Woodman.
A proud 1967 graduate of Miami University, he moved to Cleveland and founded Wendling Communications, a public relations and reputation management firm. For more than 40 years he specialized in strategic planning and crisis communications, serving businesses, school districts including Cleveland and Chicago, governmental units, nonprofit organizations and trade associations. He won the respect and trust of local and national media for his honesty, forthrightness, and ability to make complex issues understandable.
Among his many awards were induction by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) into its prestigious College of Fellows in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field; the Lighthouse Award for career achievements from the Cleveland chapter of PRSA; and recognition as one of the "Instrumental Few" civic leaders who brought the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum to Cleveland.
A quiet but forceful advocate for disability rights, he received the Frederick C. Robbins Spirit of Courage Award from the March of Dimes (MOD), was a keynote speaker at the MOD national volunteer leadership conference, and served on the Executive Steering Committee of the International Conference on Post-Polio Syndrome.
His life will be celebrated on January 18 at 4:00 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ of Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, he hoped for gifts to that church designated for the Oasis Center for Reflection and Renewal, a space open to all of Sarasota, that he envisioned and helped bring to fruition.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020