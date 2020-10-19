Arace, William Wade
Feb 4, 1951 - Oct 7, 2020
William Arace, 69, a resident of Sarasota, Florida, died on October 8, 2020 of lung cancer. Mr. Arace was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, relocating to Sarasota to join his family. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Frank and Evelyn Arace. He had a long career in the health care industry, including many years working for Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is remembered as a kind and generous person with a good sense of humor. He enjoyed old movies, classical music and history. Mr. Arace is survived by his sister, Jane Malmberg, her husband Richard, and their children Max and Oscar, as well as several cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 concerns. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society
