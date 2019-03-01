|
|
Wersel, William (Bill)
Aug 13, 1926 - Feb 24, 2019
William (Bill) J Wersel (age 92) of Nokomis, Fl, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, February 24th, 2019. Mr Wersel is survived by three children, Ray Wersel, Tracy Wersel, and Kathy Stevens, as well as two grandchildren, Heather Gray and Jenna Vale, and two great grand children.
Bill was born in Hoboken, NJ, in 1926. He was a veteran of WWII, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. From age 18, he served 4 years in the Navy. He then attended Princeton, and graduated from Tufts. Bill joined the Marine Corp, spending 16 years as a US Marine, retiring as a Lt Colonel. He later worked for Wick's Lumber, and Kimal Lumber. He served on the Board for Kimal Lumber through 2018.
Celebration of Life will be held March 30th, 2019, from 3-6 pm, at 410 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. RSVP 941-488-4816. Leave a message.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019