Yarn, William
June 22, 1929 - July 5, 2019
William A. Yarn born June 22, 1929 in Somerville, MA passed away on July 5, 2019 from a pulmonary abscess at the Lakewood Ranch Hospice Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Bill was raised in Somerville by William and Maria Pittman Yarn of Newfoundland. After graduating from Somerville High School, he worked in various jobs before marrying his wife Nancy and enlisting in the Army as a private first class where he then served in the Korean war for two years. During his service to his country, Bill earned three Bronze Service Stars and a United Nations Service Medal. Upon his return to civilian life, he began his career with Sentry Insurance and attended Northeastern University in the evenings to earn his Bachelors degree in Management. His career with Sentry lasted 42 years holding positions in Management in Boston, MA and Morristown, NJ then as a Sales Representative in the Rochester, NY area. He was extremely successful in this field earning numerous trips for he and his wife to many foreign countries. Traveling was a favorite activity for both of them.
Bill was also an advid golfer, loved to plant a vegetable garden each summer and enjoyed spending time on his boat with friends and family on Canandaigua Lake in New York.
After his retirement, he moved to Punta Gorda, Fl then to Venice, Fl where he spent the last 21 years of his life. He made many friends at the bridge table as well as on the golf course. He loved the Venice community. He has been described by his friends and family as a "true gentleman" and will be greatly missed by those he left behind.
Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years Nancy Jean Kelley Yarn. He is survived by his older sister Bernice Yarn Wade of Homosassa, Fl, his son William W. Yarn and his wife Sandra of Grand Prairie, Texas, his daughter Leslie Yarn Kelley of Bennington, VT, and grandchildren Meghan L. Kelley of Cleveland, OH and Michelle L. Kelley of Philadelphia, PA.
Bill and Nancy are interred together at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery. A service will be held at the cemetery for immediate family and close friends in the spring of 2020. Bill and Nancy were both cared for by Tidewell Hospice of Florida. Donations can be made to them in their honor.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019