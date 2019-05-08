|
|
Weeks, Willie C.
May 12, 1928 - May 6, 2019
Willie C. Weeks, 90, of Sarasota, FL passed away on May 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., May 10, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., May 11, 2019 at Community Bible Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Susie Weeks; daughter, Barbara Ann Scurry; son, Jimmie Weeks; sisters, Ruby Weeks, Pearline Morgan, Ellen Hornsdy, and Anna Lee; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2019