Willie Clark Tatum Jr.
1966 - 2020-06-28
Tatum, Jr., Willie Clark
Dec 25, 1966 - Jun 28, 2020
Willie Clark Tatum, Jr., 53, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Jun 28, 2020. Services will be held at 5 - 7 pm, Friday on July 3, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary, Bradenton. 941-747-2700.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
