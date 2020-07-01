Or Copy this URL to Share

Tatum, Jr., Willie Clark

Dec 25, 1966 - Jun 28, 2020

Willie Clark Tatum, Jr., 53, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Jun 28, 2020. Services will be held at 5 - 7 pm, Friday on July 3, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary, Bradenton. 941-747-2700.



