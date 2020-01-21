|
Gravois, Willie
May 19, 1935 - January 20, 2020
Willie Judge Gravois went home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Friday, January 20, 2020. He was the son of George Anthony and Mattie (Bryant) Gravois and was born on May 19, 1935 in Grace, Mississippi. He also served his country through the Ready Navy Reserve for 8 years. He was a selfless person who always had time for family and others. He retired from Publix Supermarkets after 43 years of loyal service where he treated his associates like family and how to be the best at their job and be future leaders in their careers. He also enjoyed his customers and speaking to them when they came in or out the front doors. Willie (also known to many as Mr. Willie or Mr. G.) enjoyed playing guitar, going to country/gospel music concerts, fishing, playing cards, loved his dogs, spending time with family- and he loved Christmas, especially the lights. He also loved traveling to see family in Mississippi and friends in the south. He spent the last 23 years traveling back and forth between his homes in Venice, FL and Canton, GA to spend time with his daughters. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years Octavie, daughter Octavie Elaine Schreiber (Alan), daughter Wilma Pearl Culpepper (Clint), and daughter Rebecca Ann Hranicky (Chip). Sister Juanita (Earl), 6 Grand Children and 7 Great Grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Willie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Ben Gravois. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held January 23, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at Owens Funeral Home service at 2:30pm. Followed to burial at Cherokee Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020