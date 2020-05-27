Or Copy this URL to Share

Holloway Jr, Willie

Jan 9, 1961 - May 25, 2020

Willie Holloway Jr, 59, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at 9AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Visitation will be 2-4PM Friday, May 29, at the Funeral home also. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



