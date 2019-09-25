|
|
King, Willie
Jan. 2, 1948 - Sept. 24, 2019
Willie King, 71, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 at Westcoast Center.
Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Theresa Mays King; son, Antonio Walden; daughters, Lesley Morris, Kesha King-Hokey, and April King; sisters, Queen Ethel King, Julia Mae Gwin and Glenda Williams; brothers, Eugene King and Robert King; 5 grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019